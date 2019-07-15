THIEVING MAID ESCAPES JAIL





ONE of two domestic workers who stole property valued at $3 585 from their employer has been sentenced to 175 hours of community service.





Yolanda Mupotsa (22) together with Sicelesile Mguni (39) stole property valued at $3 585 from their employer, Mrs Lucy Dhliwayo (35) in Matsheumhlope suburb.





Mupotsa pleaded guilty to a theft charge before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya. Mguni pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to July 17.





Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on July 8 this year, Mrs Dliwayo’s mother, Mrs Memorie Gumbi went to check on Mupotsa who was sleeping in her room since she was not feeling well.





“Gumbi found the accused sleeping alone in the room with her bag open and she noticed some of her daughter’s clothes that had been missing for nearly a month in the bag,” Mr Marime said.





When she awoke, Mrs Gumbi asked her about the clothes and she said they belonged to her.





Mupotsa allegedly also said she was given the clothes when her grandmother died at their rural home.





Mr Marime said a search was conducted and more stolen property was recovered. The matter was reported to the police.



