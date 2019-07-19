TEACHER RAPES PUPIL IN AN OFFICE





A 55-year-old Gedion Mhlanga High School teacher was recently dragged to court for allegedly raping a 19-year-old student who eventually fell pregnant.





Rodrick Gondo of Kuhudzai Village under Chief Zimunya in Mutare appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Ms Elizabeth Hanzi, for initial remand. He was not asked to plead and the matter was remanded to July 30 for trial.





It was a State’s case led by public prosecutor Chipo Nyasha that sometime in May this year at the high school, the suspect asked the complainant to come to his office and submit her English literature assignment.





“The complainant went to Gondo’s office with the intention of submitting the assignment. When she arrived the suspect told the complainant that he wanted to have sex with her so that she will pass with higher marks.





“The complainant refused the offer but Gondo produced a pocket knife threatening to kill her if she resisted.





The accused then forced himself on the student. The matter came to light after the complainant’s friends reported the matter to senior female teachers that the complainant was pregnant. The complainant was medically examined and it was revealed that penetration was effected and she was two months pregnant,” said Mrs Nyasha.





In opposing Gondo’s bail application Mrs Nyasha said the suspect was communicating with State witnesses to drop the charges through text messages.





“Your Worship, the accused is facing a lengthy jail term and he is likely to abscond trial to avoid imprisonment. The accused is also communicating with the complainant influencing her to drop the charges through text messages. He is also a teacher at the school where the complainant is a student, his presence will continue terrorising her and disturb the overall learning environment,” she said.



