NSSA SCAMS SHOCK NEW ZACC BOSS





THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has warned that top officials in government and private sector involved in corrupt activities and named in the National Social Security Authority forensic audit report will soon face arrest and prosecution.





Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, whose organisation was still studying the forensic audit report, expressed shock at the high levels of financial abuse and corruption detailed in the document.





“We are already seized with the NSSA issue. We are investigating. I am happy to report that we do have the forensic report at Zacc. We are going through the report and arrests will be made arising from that report. Arrests will happen, it’s certain that people will be arrested,” she said.





The NSSA forensic report has become a thorny issue for top government officials and board members amid allegations that the document unearthed massive looting and

over-stepping of boundaries by government ministers.





The Zanu PF youth league recently urged some ministers and former top officials to come clean following allegations that they were involved in the abuse of NSSA resources and funds.





But Justice Matanda-Moyo challenged the Zanu PF youth league to bring the evidence to

Zacc for investigation and prosecution, and not at Press conferences.





“We thought that the (Zanu PF) youth league has other information. As I have already alluded to, we are seized with the matters arising from the Auditor-General’s report.

We have opened investigations pertaining to those matters,” she said.





“So, if those individuals listed are part of the report, then we are seized with the matter, but if there are others who are not part of the report, we are calling upon the youth league to bring the evidence and to report to Zacc since it is Zacc which is mandated to deal with corruption. Corruption should not be dealt with at a public

Press conferences, but people should actually fight corruption effectively by reporting (it) and bringing evidence to Zacc so that the perpetrators are dealt with.”





Justice Matanda-Moyo said deep-rooted corruption was now the main cause of economic

collapse in the country. Newsday











