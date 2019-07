NKOMO SHOULD BE DECLARED A SAINT : ZTA BOSS

“This compassionate nature which he had is much alike that of the late Julius Nyerere, the late Tanzanian President who the Catholic Church is progressing into declaring a saint. And for a politician that is very unusual. But he is now in that category and just reading through the compassionate nature of Father Zimbabwe, I really think that someone must send word to Pope Francis, to say in him was a man of very good value. A family man, compassionate, peace maker, a person who had a lot of love for other people and I think these values need to be communicated further,” said Mrs Likukuma.