NEW DEVELOPMENTS FORCE PARIRENYATWA TRIAL POSTPONEMENT

CITING the emergence of new developments, the State yesterday sought postponement of the matter in which former Health minister David Parirenyatwa allegedly removed from her position, Natpharm managing director Flora Sifeku and replaced her with Newman Madzikwa.

The trial was expected to continue with the cross-examination of the State witness who was recently impeached by the court, George Washaya, the former Natpharm board chairperson.

Prosecutor Brian Vito told the court that there was a new development that necessitated the postponement of the matter to today.

Vito said he will only be in a position to divulge the developments then.