MINISTER APPOINTS ADVISORY BOARD FOR HARARE





Government has appointed an advisory board for Harare which will assist with ideas on voluntary basis, in a move expected to improve service delivery and instil confidence among residents.





The 19-member board would advise on various issues, including water and sanitation, as well as infrastructural development in the capital.





Briefing journalists in the capital, Minister of State Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu, said the move was aimed at decentralisation of decision making by allowing residents to participate through their representatives.





“This meeting is to advise of the advisory board we have put together which we call ‘Team rebuild Harare’ which is composed of prominent people who are resident in Harare and who have invested in Harare,” he said.



