MAN FOUND DEAD, NAKED





POLICE are investigating a case of murder after a naked body of a 50-year-old man was found dumped in a cattle sales pen at Mbamba Business Centre in Tsholotsho.





The suspected murder occurred last Friday. Aby Ndlovu of Salani Village under Chief Mhlathini was last seen leaving the business centre at night going to his homestead after a beer drink.





It is suspected that some unknown assailants mugged Ndlovu and stripped him of his clothes which they later dumped about 100 metres away from where the body was found.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.





“The now deceased was at Mbamba Business Centre drinking beer with other villagers when at about 11PM he told a friend Mr Nelson Ndlovu from the same area that he was drunk and wanted to go home,” said Chief Insp Makonese.





Ndlovu’s clothes were dumped about 100 metres away from where the body was.



