GOVT HAS FAILED TO HONOUR NKOMO, SAYS ZAPU

ZAPU believes government has not honoured its late leader and father Zimbabwe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, by failing todeclare the day he passed away a national holiday.

Nkomo, who was born on June 7, 1917, died on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82, would have turned 102 today. He was Vice-President at the time of his death.

Zapu has, for years, been calling on government to declare July 1 a national holiday, but the calls have fallen on deaf ears. Instead, government has, for example, named the Bulawayo airport after Nkomo.

Government has also mounted a stature in his honour in Bulawayo and named a street after him.

According to Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa, this was not enough.