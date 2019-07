ACCIDENT SELLS OUT PHONE SMUGGLER

A CELLPHONE smuggler was on Monday sentenced to six months behind bars after a car accident sold him out.

Chrispen Mutsonhi (27) from Mutare pleaded guilty to the charges before magistrate Tendai Mahwe who, however, gave the accused an alternative to pay ZWL$1 200.

It is the State’s case that on June 27, the informant in the matter Shepherd Karidza Chinouya, a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employee at Forbes Border Post, was at Beira turn-off

when he came across the convict who had been involved in an accident while on his way from the border.