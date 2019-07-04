ACCIDENT SELLS OUT PHONE SMUGGLER





A CELLPHONE smuggler was on Monday sentenced to six months behind bars after a car accident sold him out.





Chrispen Mutsonhi (27) from Mutare pleaded guilty to the charges before magistrate Tendai Mahwe who, however, gave the accused an alternative to pay ZWL$1 200.





It is the State’s case that on June 27, the informant in the matter Shepherd Karidza Chinouya, a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employee at Forbes Border Post, was at Beira turn-off when he came across the convict who had been involved in an accident while on his way from the border.





According to prosecutor John Munyurwa, as he was assisting Mutsonhi, Chinouya discovered that the convict was carrying numerous cellphones.





The informant reportedly asked for a declaration form and he produced a declaration form that did not tally with the goods in his vehicle.



