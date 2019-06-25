ZANU PF MP DIES





Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Zaka East constituency, Cde Caston Ringisai Gumbwanda has died. He was 67.





Cde Gumbwanda died today at Cooporate 24 private hospital in Harare where he had been admitted after suffering from pneumonia.





Minister of Sate for Masvingo province who is also Zanu-PF provinvial Chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the loss.





“I can confirm that we received reports that Cde Gumbwanda was admitted at Chiredzi Hospital after suffering from pneumonia. He was then transferred to Harare where he died today . This is a big blow to us as a party and a big loss to the people of Masvingo province and Zimbabwe as a whole,” said Cde Chadzamira.



