MAN RAPES GRANDDAUGHTER (12)





A CHIMANIMANI man allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on his Grade 5 granddaughter in order to drowse and rape her in the middle of the night.





This was revealed during the initial appearance of the 65-year-old man (who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor) before Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, facing one count of rape.





He was remanded in custody to July 14. Prosecutor Chipo Nyasha told the court that sometime between December 1 and December 31, the suspect sneaked into the victim’s bedroom at night with the intention to rape her, but the granddaughter heard some squeaking sound and woke up.





Upon realising that she had awakened her, the man allegedly sprayed an unknown liquid on the 12-year-old’s face, causing her to instantly feel dizzy, before sexually assaulting her.





After the sexual abuse, the court heard, the grandfather threatened the girl with death if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.





However, on June 22, the minor revealed the assault to her class teacher, who in turn advised the school head. The headmaster took the matter up with Education ministry officials,