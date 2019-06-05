MAGAYA BODYGUARD THREATENED TO KILL ME : ACTRESS





The trial of one of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya’s personal bodyguard, who is facing allegations of issuing death threats to prominent actress Charity Dhlodhlo, who was reportedly revealing sordid details about the controversial churchman’s business and private life, kicked off yesterday.





James Dzamu (41), who resides at PHD Ministries compound in Waterfalls, Harare, appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje at Mbare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges of threats to commit murder.





In her testimony, Dhlodhlo told the court that Dzamu approached her while she was parked outside the gate of her house waiting for her daughter to open it.





She said Dzamu just emerged from behind an avocado tree and proceeded to her car and said: “Charity, if you want to die keep on doing what you are doing; talking about (Prophet) Magaya. If you are someone just keep quiet.”





Responding to a question from the State led by Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe on whether she knew Dzamu or not, Dhlodhlo said she once worked with him on an assignment given to them by Magaya.





Dhlodhlo told the court that she first made this report in August 2018 but the docket was destroyed at Waterfalls Police Station.





“My first police statement for this case was changed by the police and they forged my signature and I struggled to make another one,” she said.





Dhlodhlo added that she had to approach the President’s Office to report the conduct of the police after she felt she was not getting the assistance she needed with her case.





Dzamu’s lawyer, Mr Everson Chatambudza, tendered his client’s defence outline in which he is denying committing the alleged offence or even knowing Dhlodhlo’s residential address.





Mr Chatambudza told the court that the allegations against his client were frivolous and vexatious and added that Dzamu never uttered the death threats as alleged.



