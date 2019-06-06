ITS ABOVE ME NOW





A hotel worker’s calm response to a guest who called him a racial slur has the internet cheering for him.





Craig Brooks, 26, who works at a Holiday Inn Express hotel, recorded his encounter with a woman at the chain in Austin, Texas, after hearing her call him the N-word over the phone, Business Insider reported.





In a viral video posted to Twitter, Mr Brooks politely told the woman when she arrived the hotel could no longer accommodate her.





“I need to stay here, my mother died,” the woman can be heard saying.





Mr Brooks responded saying, “I understand that, but you called me a f***in’ n**ger.”





When she coughs up an apology, Mr Brooks doesn’t budge, telling her: “No, you weren’t sorry when you said it on the phone.”





Throughout the exchange, he repeatedly can be heard telling the woman, “It’s above me now.”





The line swiftly took off on social media as users, including the actress Gabrielle Union, hashtagged #ItsAboveMeNow to applaud Mr Brooks’ handling of the situation.





“Whewwwww … When those consequences kicked IN … #ItsAboveMe …,” Union wrote in a tweet.



