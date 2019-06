HEADACHE FOR CHAMISA AS LOSERS JOSTLE FOR POSTS

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa faces a delicate balancing act of making critical appointments to serve in his top party decision-making body, the national standing committee, amid jostling and lobbying by mainly those who lost at the elective congress held in Gweru last month.

Critical posts that need to be filled include party spokesperson, organising secretary, secretary for elections, international relations and secretary for health.

Jostling has already started in the opposition party, with Chamisa’s top allies, who include former youth assembly leader Happymore Chidziva, current spokesperson Jacob Mafume, ex-organiser Amos Chibaya, former vice-president Morgen Komichi and losing vice-presidental candidate Lilian Timveous waiting in the wings for appointments.

Insiders say Chamisa faces a daunting task driven by the desire to promote unity in the party after a divisive congress,

which left some of his faithful smarting from the bitter wounds of defeat.