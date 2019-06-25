GANG SLAUGHTERS FOUR BEASTS BY THE ROADSIDE





A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing four head of cattle from a farmer in Mbembesi.





Thandazani Ndlovu (36) with three accomplices only identified as (Golide) Tshuma, Talent and Levison, who are still at large, allegedly stole four cattle worth $2 800 from Mr Vikani Ndlangamandla (18).









Ndlovu was arrested at Tshuma’s home in Nkulumane 4 suburb while busy packing meat into small packages for sale, following an anonymous tip-off.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty to stock theft before Bulawayo Magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya. He was remanded in custody to June 25 for continuation of trial.





Prosecuting, Ms Memory Matare said on February 11, the gang went to steal cattle and slaughtered them by a roadside at Mazizini Village in Mbembesi.





“At around 10AM, Mr Ndlangamandla drove his herd of cattle to Mazizini grazing lands in Mbembesi and did not round them up in the evening. The gang allegedly took advantage and went to steal the cattle,” he said.





The court heard the gang ferried the meat to Tshuma’s home in Nkulumane 4 where they put three carcasses in a garage.





When the police arrived, the gang jumped over a precast wall leaving behind meat and two axes and a knife.



