FOREX SCAM : THREE CHICKEN INN WORKERS ARRESTED





POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested at least three employees from Simbisa Brands for defrauding the company of varying amounts in foreign currency through a well-orchestrated scam where they would pocket the forex and replace it with RTGS dollars.





The employees would collect the amount after their shift and change it on the streets at higher value and pay the company while pocketing the balance. Simbisa Brands run fast food outlets throughout the country such as Chicken Inn and Haefeli’s, among others.





The scam emerged at the trial of three cashiers who were last week found guilty by the courts of defrauding the company of various amounts in Bulawayo. One of the employees — Tafadzwa Garaba (33) who defrauded the company of US$1 373,85 over a period of three months and was the first to be busted in the scam, has since been sentenced to community service.

According to the State, Garaba who was operating from Haefeli’s, would pocket US dollars paid by customers and replace them with RTGS dollars. She was apprehended after her supervisor noticed irregularities in the accounting system. Garaba was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and restitute the company within a period of three months or be prosecuted and face jail time.



