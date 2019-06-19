ED IBENZI : MAN DENIED BAIL

MUTARE man has been arrested for accusing President Emerson Mnangagwa of failing to properly run the country as he could no longer afford to buy beer.







Tinashe Dembo (29) appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Friday who denied him bail.





The State opposed bail claiming that he was likely to abscond as he had other pending cases at the court and that he was likely to interfere with evidence. Dembo, who is denying the allegations, will appear in court on June 28.





It is the State's case that on June 12, 2019, the accused was at Villa Sports Bar, where he allegedly made an abusive statement concerning Mnangagwa.





He reportedly said: "President Emmerson Mnangagwa ibenzi ratadza kugadzirisa economy yeZimbabwe, ikozvino zvinhu zvese zvakudhura, nyangwe doro chairo



