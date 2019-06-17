CHAMISA TO POCKET $720K





THE Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa is alleged to walk away $720 000 richer as he is set to pocket 20% of the $3 596 400 which the is expected to get from the Treasury under the Political Parties Finance Act.





The MDC will get the share from the $12 million allocated to political parties by the Treasury while Zanu-PF will get $8 403 600.









This comes of the back of the two political parties being the only one to amassed more than 5% votes in the July 2018 elections, as stated in the budget.





However, party insiders say Chamisa is likely to get 20% of the total amount to be received since the same was done to former president, the late Morgan Tsvangirai from 2015 until the time he succumbed to cancer in 2018.



