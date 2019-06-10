BUHERA TEACHER KILLS WAR VET





A Buhera teacher has been arrested on suspicion that he is responsible for the death of well-known war veteran, Caston Mukurunge who was killed in a suspected hit and run road accident.





Mukurunge (51) from Gudo Village under Chief Nyashanu was found dead by the road side near Sosten Business Centre on Sunday and sources have told The Mirror that Anisai Matienga, a teacher at Viriri High School has been arrested.





Mukurunge was found with a broken left leg, bruises on the back and a pair of shoes and a cap that were a few meters away.





Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and said that investigations are still underway to establish the cause of death.





The deceased’s body was found by Simbabrashe Viriri at around 10pm who then informed the deceased’s uncle and a report was made at Murambinda Police Station.

His body was taken to Murambinda Hospital mortuary and waits to go for post-mortem at Rusape General Hospital.





Sources said Matienga was driving from Sosten Business Centre at around 11pm when he saw the deceased lying along the road and it is suspected that it is then that he ran into him and proceeded home without stopping.





Villagers and some teachers became suspicious of Matienga’s actions and alerted the Police. It is also said that Matienga was the last person to leave the business centre. Efforts to get a comment from Matienga were futile as he was still in custody.





Mukurunge is survived by his wife Primrose Munduka and 6 children. He was a vice chairperson for Zanu PF Ward 17 Buhera North constituency.



