AIRZIM ONLY PLANE GROUNDED





Zimbabweans wanting to travel on their national airline have had their travel plans disrupted as Air Zimbabwe’s only plane in service undergoes a mandatory maintenance check.





The maintenance check on the Boeing 767-200ER began last Thursday and is expected to last until June 19.





In the interim, Air Zimbabwe management are working on alternative arrangements so that normal services can be resumed by Tuesday, ZimLive reported.





Delayed passengers have been contacted and put on other lines, including FastJet and South African Airways which have picked up the slack and are now responsible for moving most passengers between Harare and Johannesburg and Harare and Bulawayo.



