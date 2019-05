WHY WE CUT ZUPCO FARES : GOVT

“We expect a consignment of more buses to come next week. Our expectation is that because of reduced fares there should be increased demand on the buses. So the focus now is increasing the number of buses available, for both urban and rural populace, we have actually realised that transport costs have been a major challenge that the travelling public has been facing. Not only are we working on increasing the buses, we are also trying to ensure that there is now a set timetable rather than waiting for 120 passenger bus to fill up. We are also going to look at ensuring the buses being available after hours.There will be reduced coverage but there will still be there into the late hours of the day,” said Mr Guvamatanga.