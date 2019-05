WHY I'M DEMANDING $5M FROM CHIVAYO : CHASI

Energy minister Fortune Chasi has told the Zesa board to take urgent action to ensure that controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo completes the Gwanda solar project or that he repays the $5 million he was given by the struggling utility.

Chasi (FC), who replaced Joram Gumbo on May 15, told Standard senior reporter Obey Manayiti in an exclusive interview that Zimbabweans were justified to be angry over the Chivayo saga.

The businessman’s Intratek Zimbabwe Private Limited was awarded the tender in 2015 to set up the 100-megawatt Gwanda solar plant and was paid $5 million by the Zimbabwe Power Company.

However, the plant is yet to be set up four years later. Chasi said if the board fails to act, there would be a “serious collision”.

He also vowed that the people who owe Zesa huge amounts of money, including Zanu PF bigwigs, would soon be forced to meet their obligations. Below are excerpts from the interview.

OM: How would you describe the new challenges that you face as the recently appointed Energy and Power Development minister?

FC: At the top of my mind is extinguishing fuel queues. This means working together with all stakeholders, including the regulator, to ensure a seamless fuel procurement and distribution system that is properly priced.

Regularity of supply is key for everyone, especially industry and commerce who must plan their production.

Second, is ensuring that we do not have load-shedding and that in those circumstances where it is absolutely necessary, it is as brief as possible and that the schedule is dutifully adhered to.