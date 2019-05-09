WE ARE UNDER SIEGE : MUCHINGURI TELLS CHINESE





The ruling Zanu-PF party chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri – who is leading a delegation of the revolutionary party on a tour in China – has said Zimbabwe is under political and economic siege from its detractors that are bent on disrupting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reforms.





Cde Muchinguri said this during a meeting with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Mr Song Tao yesterday, drawing parallels with other countries that have been targeted for destabilisation by the United States of America and its western allies.





“We are really under siege, after what has happened in Venezuela, what has happened in Libya, we remain cautious because we continue to be under serious bashing, even on social media,” she said.





“After having won the elections resoundingly with a two thirds majority, the opposition remains adamant, challenging the decision of the people of Zimbabwe.





“They still maintain their agenda of wanting to unseat a democratically elected Government.





“The opposition continues working very closely with 35 000 NGOs which are being funded fully by America and also by Britain and EU. Whatever efforts the new Government tries to put in place for economic recovery programmes, the NGOs are going behind our back to fund our own communities, giving them US dollars to fight Government’s social and economic programmes, they make the people feel that it is the NGOs that have better solutions than Government,” she said.





Cde Muchinguri said Zanu-PF, which had sent one of its most powerful delegation to China in recent times, is focused on building the party and reinvigorating its ideological standpoints.





She said the CPC which is Zanu-PF’s key ally is crucial in helping the party to pursue its goal of achieving economic development under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.





“We are here on the realisation that China is our largest and also a key international ally in our development since the time of our liberation struggle. We continue to enjoy fraternal and cordial relations between the two countries.





“We are a new republic that has renewed vigour to develop our party and also develop our country.





“I want to report that our party is now stronger and with the new vision of His Excellency, the people of Zimbabwe are united and it’s possible for our economic development to take shape.





“On our economy, the President has said less politics and more of the economy. He has opened up the economy for business and we made sure that the 51 to 40 indigenisation policy that scared investors was addressed.”





In his remarks Minister Song said China’s remarkable economic development has been masterminded by the CPC, which has supremacy over the Government.





He encouraged Zanu-PF to ensure that stability is maintained in Zimbabwe. “You should adhere to a people centred development approach, development is by the people for the people.





“We take people’s aspirations for a better life as the goal of the whole party. In development we have always adhered to reform and opening up. We want to emulate development through reform.





“We have to strike a balance between stability, reform and development. Without stability there is no development.”





Mr Song urged Zanu-PF to fight corruption and indiscipline. “A party must have very clear and ideological guidelines. Through building socialism in China, we have realised that our guiding principles and ideology is guided by President Xi Jinping’s thoughts.





“We must seek to govern the party with strict discipline that will make the party pure and advanced. You should show zero tolerance on corruption.





“We must have cadres that have professional competency, loyalty and responsibility to implement the right positions of the party.





“A party should cause institutional building to manage financial and personal affairs and keep the exercise of power within the cage of institutions.”





After the meeting with Minister Song, Cde Muchinguri and her delegation proceeded to hold closed door discussions with Minister Wei Fenghe and deputy Minister of the CPC International Department Guo Ye Zhou.





The Zanu-PF delegation comprises Cdes Engelbert Rugeje (National Political Commissar), Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Secretary for External Affairs), Mabel Chinomona (Secretary for Women’s League), Paul Mangwana (Secretary for Legal Affairs), Lovemore Matuke (Secretary for Security), Pupurai Togarepi (Secretary for Youth Affairs), Munyaradzi Machacha (Principal of the Chitepo Ideological College), Douglas Mahiya (Deputy Secretary for War Veterans).



