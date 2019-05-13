WE ACCEPT MUTASA DEFEAT : ZANU PF





ZANU PF will continue pursuing developmental initiatives in Mutasa despite the ruling party losing a rural local authority seat to the opposition MDC Alliance in the just ended by-election in Ward 10.





Zanu PF’s Cde Margaret Tindirika who pulled 548 votes behind MDC A’s Rosemary Mukodza who got 801 votes, said the ruling party will continue working for the people in line with President Mnangagwa vision 2030.





Tanyaradzwa Chirima (NCA) pulled 16 votes.



