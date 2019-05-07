VUZU PARTY YOUTHS CONVICTED





THREE of the more than 100 youths who were arrested on Saturday for criminal nuisance have each been sentenced to three months in prison.





Police raided youths, mostly school children, who get drunk in the city centre and organise the infamous vuzu parties.





Children get drunk and often have unprotected group sex at the wild parties. Bhekimuzi Moyo (20), Prichard Sibanda (22) and Alex Ndlovu (20) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who sentenced them to three months in prison which was however wholly suspended on condition that they complete 105 hours of community service.





The three pleaded guilty to criminal nuisance. The court heard that the three reside in West Acre and New Lobengula.





Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on May 4 this year at around 8PM outside The Vista Club at corner 8th Avenue and Fife Street the three were shouting obscenities at the top of their voices, playing music loudly and drinking alcohol in public.





The police arrived at the scene and arrested them, escorted them to Bulawayo Central Police Station where they were detained until yesterday when they were arraigned.





Zenzele Ndlovu (20), Bongani Mhlanga (19), Tatenda Mpofu (18), Valentine Sibanda (26), Sebala Moketsi (24) and Gabriel Tarambiwa (22) who were arrested on the same day were cautioned and discharged.





The court heard the six were also facing criminal nuisance charges and pleaded guilty.





“Last Saturday around 8PM police on duty were deployed at Centenary Park and they heard loud music and people singing at the same time, they proceeded to the scene and arrested the six,” said the prosecutor.





Mr Mkhwananzi warned the youths not to behave in that manner again. Yesterday scores of youths were milling around the corridors of Tredgold Building with their parents and guardians who had been called by the police following their arrest.



