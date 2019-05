TWO MORE PLANES IN TWO MONTHS FOR AIRZIM, SAYS MINISTER

TWO of the four Boeing 777-200 ER planes bought by the Government from Malaysia are expected in the country within two months, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza has said.

He was responding to questions by the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, who wanted to know what happened to the four passenger planes bought by Government from Malaysia.

“Two of the planes have already been fully paid for and we are expecting them in the country within two months,” said Minister Matiza.

“We are still in the process of paying for the other two. “Issues of foreign currency are hindering the process of paying for the other two in full, but we have already started paying for them.”

The Herald understands that a payment of US$5 million was made last week, with more payments expected in the near future.

Minister Matiza said as the two B777s draw ever so close to being delivered, a training programme for pilots and engineers who will operate the planes has started.

The delivery of the two B777s dovetails with Government’s plan to revive the national airline.

This follows the delivery of an Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft earlier this month.