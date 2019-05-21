TUKU FAMILY MEETS OVER ESTATE





THE Master of High Court has jointly appointed Daisy Mtukudzi and another family member — Vennah Muchakagara — as executors to the estate of the late music icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.





Daisy and Muchakagara were appointed following an edict meeting during which family members unanimously agreed to have the pair as executors.





At least 15 family members attended the edict meeting that was presided over by the Additional Master responsible for Deceased Estates, Kumbirai Chigomararwa.





Among the family members were the late musician’s widow, daughters, sisters, and other relatives. They agreed on two executors for transparency.





The Will left behind by Dr Mtukudzi appointed Chibune & Associates as executor, but the parties settled for the two family members considering that the law firm in question was now defunct.





The Will was read out in the meeting and no objections were immediately raised. Family members also did not contest the fact that Tuku left behind a wife, Daisy and four daughters. The Will was accepted by the Master’s Office for administrative purposes. Efforts to get a comment from either the Master of High Court Mr Eldard Mutasa or Ms Chigomararwa were fruitless.





End of last month a Harare law firm filed with the Master of High Court, a one-page Will and Testament bequeathing all movable and immovable property to surviving spouse Daisy.





All his children and other family members were left out. Thoughts Deme Attorneys at Law, filed a will dated April 15, 2014 believed to have been left behind by Dr Mtukudzi.





The will appointed Chibune & Associates, a law firm currently under curatorship following the death of its principal, as the executor dative to the estate.





Chibune & Associates is under curatorship of Thoughts Deme following the death of Steve Chibune in 2017.





Thoughts Deme, being the curator, filed the will with the Master of High Court.





Part of the will reads: “I, Oliver Mtukudzi, born 22 September, 1952, presently domiciled in Zimbabwe, hereby cancel and annul all former wills and cordials and declare this to be my last will and testament.





“I nominate and appoint Chibune & Associates Legal Practitioners to be the executor of my last will and administrator of my estate and effects, hereby giving and granting unto him all such powers as allowed in law especially those of assumption and substitution and direct that my executor shall not be required to file security with the Master of the High Court in respect of his appointment.”





Dr Mtukudzi, according to the will, left out all his children and gave everything to the surviving spouse.





“I hereby bequeath all my properties, share and shares in any company or companies or entities to my wife, Daisy Kudzai Mtukudzi born on the second of February 1959,” reads the will.





In February this year, Mrs Mtukudzi had notified the Master of High Court of the death and filled in an inventory stating the property left behind by the music icon.





According to the inventory, Tuku left behind four daughters namely: Samantha, Sandra, Selmor and Sybil.





Immovable properties declared by Daisy in the inventory include:





Original deed of transfer number 0009820/2003 in favour of Samantha and Oliver Mtukudzi





Original deed of transfer number 8557/2007 in favour of Tuku Music Promotions (Private) Limited.





Original deed of transfer number 0005527/2008 in favour of Oliver and Daisy Mtukudzi





Offer letters for subdivision 5 of Bloemfontein, Mazowe, in favour of Oliver Mtukudzi.





Movable properties include, a Land Rover Discovery, Nissan NP200, Tata bus, Tata truck and a Challenger trailer.



