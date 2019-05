THIEVING NURSES SELLING PILLS ON THE BLACK MARKET

Nurses at Chiredzi General Hospital are reportedly stealing birth control pills from the health institution and selling them for as much as $4 a satchet on the black market.

Chiredzi General Hospital superintendent, David Tarumbwa who is doubling as the acting district medical officer (DMO), admitted receiving the tip-off through an anonymous letter sent to him.

He said he had since forwarded the names of the suspects to the police.

“Yes, I have received the letter and I had to seek the help of the police, but I am still waiting for feedback. I know such things are happening behind the scenes because I have