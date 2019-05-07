ST CHARLES LWANGA SUSPENDS BOARDING SERVICES





St Charles Lwanga Seminary Mission and Secondary School in Chimanimani has suspended its boarding services following the destruction of infrastructure at the school by Cyclone Idai.





The majority of boarding schools across the country opened this Monday and with the same expectation ZBC News visited St Charles Lwanga Seminary Mission and Secondary School in Chimanimani with high hopes of meeting returning students only to find the school deserted.





The ZBC News crew met the schools Boarding Master Mr Charles Magure who showed them around the campus, particularly the boarding section, which is now in rubbles and explained why there was no activity at the school.





Authorities and the secretariat can hint more as to when the boarding school will be re-opened since all the facilities were destroyed. The kitchen, the dining hall, toilets and some dormitories are in bad shape.





The boys were saved by Gods grace because the whole of this hostel was flooded I couldn't do anything to change the situation, said Mr Magure.





Breaking down in tears, he emotionally recalled the night when he lost two of his students during the peak of the Cyclone Idai disaster.



