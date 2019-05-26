PAIN INSPIRED ME : MAI TITI





Social media personality and comedian Felistus Murata Edwards, aka Mai Titi, says she was born the way she is and will not change her character to suit anyone else.





The socialite was addressing students at Midlands State University (MSU) during a culture carnival held at the Gweru insitution last week, which drew artistes from different trades and academics.





Mai Titi said she was inspired by her own life experience.





“I was inspired by the pain and hurt that l encountered in my life and l would like to prove to the world that one can be successful in life despite encountering any challenges on the way,” she said.





“Don’t try to change yourself for anyone, but remain steadfast in what you believe in and people will adjust to that which defines you.”





Mai Titi rose to fame with her comic videos on social media platforms and she has thousands of followers from across the globe.





Local musician, director, actress, choreographer and dancer Sandra Ndebele, who was among the speakers, encouraged students to follow their dreams and do what they know best. She said she had been in the music industry for 16 years and was still relevant.





Poet-cum-musician Chirikure Chirikure did not disappoint poetry lovers after performing his controversial poems like Gwenyambira.



