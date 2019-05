NO PRICE DISTORTIONS IN ZIM, SAYS MINISTER

GOVERNMENT has denied there is a three-tier pricing system with Industry and Commerce deputy minister RajeshKumar (Raj) Modi claiming the 2019 Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya completely solved the issue.

Modi was speaking in Parliament during a question-and-answer session last week. ulawayo East MP Ilos Nyoni (MDC Alliance) had asked Moji to explain the measures government was taking to resolve the three-tier pricing system currently prevailing in the market.

“Let me inform the House that the question on the three-tier pricing of commodities has been overtaken by events following the February 20, 2019 monetary statement by the Governor of

the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, during which he introduced an exchange rate between the RTGS$ and the US$,” Modi said.