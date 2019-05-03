MNANGAGWA BAILS OUT TSVANGIRAI FAMILY





President Mnangagwa has once again came to the aid of the family of former Prime Minister and the late MDC-T founding leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai by providing financial and logistical support to the memorial service of the former opposition leader to be held in Buhera tomorrow.





Government today dispatched two graders to clear the road linking Murambinda road to Mr Tsvangirai’s homestead and will provide food for more than 5 000 people expected to throng Humanikwa village, in Buhera where the memorial service will be held.





Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the assistance Government was providing to the Tsvangirai family was consistent with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to unity and peace in the country.



