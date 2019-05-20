MHERE MOURNS BROTHER, POSTPONES ALBUM LAUNCH





Gospel musician Mathias Mhere has postponed the launch of his album “Greater Than Solomon” to mourn his brother Lovemore, who died in South Africa last week.





The album, which was slated for a red carpet launch at The Venue this month-end, has been pushed indefinitely. Mhere said he will later communicate new dates for the launch.





“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I would like to inform you about the passing on of my brother Lovemore, who succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident he was involved in last month. He died in a South African hospital where he had been receiving treatment since the accident,” he said.

“I would like to, therefore, inform the public that the launch of “Greater Than Solomon” has been postponed. New dates will be advised in due course,” he said.





Mhere has promised to add a song for his brother on the album that already includes songs such as “Hembe Yemubhero”, “Chipanga Mazano”, “Tizarurire”, “Mai John”, “Waikuda Nyika”, “Kamushini”, “Jakuchichi”, “Mukombe Uyu” and “Nyika Dzibatane”.





The deceased’s body is expected to leave South Africa today and arrive home on Thursday for burial. Herald



