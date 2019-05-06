MDC SUPPORTERS DEFY TSVANGIRAI FAMILY

THE MDC on Saturday defied the party’s founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s family after attending the late president’s memorial while donning their party regalia.
The family had warned against wearing party regalia after it invited people from across the political divide. However, Zanu-PF members and government representatives did not attend the gathering.
But, hundreds of MDC supporters turned up in party regalia. Several people were also seen selling the party’s regalia at the venue of the event held in Humanikwa Village in Buhera.
