MAN DUPES TEACHER OF $50K, GOES ON THE RUN FOR A YEAR





POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 52-year-old man who had been on their wanted list since October last year for allegedly defrauding a teacher of R470 000 in cash.





Everight Ncube of Plot 2 Porkbrand in Bulawayo allegedly connived with two accomplices and sold a house in Queens Park suburb that did not belong to them.





Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Ncube and his accomplices disappeared after selling the house to the teacher.





“We have arrested 52-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a teacher who wanted to buy a house worth R470 000. The suspect connived with two accomplices who were arrested earlier this year for the same crime and sold a house worth US$50 000 that did not belong to them.





The suspects went around Bulawayo suburbs showing their victim various houses in Nkulumane, Newton West and Northend suburbs which they claimed were being sold. Their victim was not impressed with the houses that they had shown him. So the trio led him to a house in Queens Park which the teacher expressed interest in buying. He was told that the house was worth US$50 000,” said Insp Ncube.





He said the teacher offered to pay R470 000 for the house which Ncube pretended to own.





“The suspects brought some fake documents confirming ownership of the house. They had a fake power of attorney document proving that the house belonged to Samuel Mpofu and Mpofu had instructed Ncube to sell it on his behalf. On October 15, 2018, their victim paid R280 000 and later R190 000 for the house,” said Insp Ncube.





“The trio had arranged to take their victim to see his house on October 19 but when he visited their offices, they had already vanished. That’s when it dawned on him that he had been defrauded and he made a police report.”





He said police investigated the matter leading to the arrest of two suspects that have already appeared before the courts.





Insp Ncube said Ncube, who had been on the run since October last year, was spotted last Wednesday by his victim walking in the city’s Central Business District. The victim, he said, confronted the suspect and led him to the police station.





Insp Ncube said the teacher could have been among many who fell prey to the trio.





“As police we suspect Ncube, working with his accomplices, could have defrauded a number of home seekers. Therefore we appeal to members of the public who might have suffered similar losses to come forward. They should approach the CID commercial crimes division who are investigating Ncube. The suspect will be taken to court soon,” he said.





Insp Ncube appealed to home seekers to avoid taking shortcuts while buying houses.



