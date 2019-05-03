MAID WINES AND DINES LOVER WITH EMPLOYER'S GREEN VALLEY





A MAID in Chipinge was reportedly involved in an ugly spat with her employer when she stole her three bottles of Green Valley wine and used them to lure her lover for an all-night sex romp.





In a show of disrespect, the daring domestic worker Notice Nyati decided to use her boss Thandiwe Sharon Mlambo’s house as their sex nook.





It is reported that Nyati (32) attracted the wrath of her employer Mlambo (57) of Newcastle Farm under Chief Mutema when she stole her employer’s three bottles of Green Valley wine and consumed them with her boyfriend Talent Chimhofu.





Circumstances are that on 23 April this year and at around 8am Mlambo left home for Harare leaving Nyati in charge at the farm house.





It was proven that Nyati, however, betrayed the trust of her employer when she took her three bottles of 750ml of Green Valley wine before inviting her boyfriend for a sleepover.





Chimhofu reportedly didn’t disappoint his lover when he kindly responded to her intimate invite, and apparently as a token of appreciation, Nyati went on to steal some of her employer’s tomatoes and a cupful of dried kapenta fish and gave her lover.





It was further proven that on 26 April and at around midnight Mlambo received a phone call from the farm manager Jabulani Dhliwayo notifying her that they had caught Nyati in her house with her boyfriend.





After receiving the sad news that Nyati had turned her house into a sex nook, Mlambo returned to Chipinge the following day and upon arrival she discovered that her three bottles of Green Valley wine and some groceries were missing.





Mlambo went and reported the matter to the police leading to Nyati’s arrest.





For the offence Nyati was brought before Chipinge resident magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with theft.





Nyati didn’t, however, waste the court’s time when she quickly pleaded guilty to the theft charge. She was convicted and sentenced to perform 35 hours of unpaid service at Grassflats Primary School.



