KILLER WOMAN FREED





A MBERENGWA woman, who allegedly ganged up with her boyfriend and stabbed their workmate to death in a dispute during a drinking spree at a mine in Filabusi, was yesterday granted $100 bail by the High Court.





Asalia Sibanda (24) and her boyfriend Tymon Hungwe (18) from Mberengwa in the Midlands province, who both work at the mine, allegedly attacked their workmate, Tinashe Dube from Gokwe.





They allegedly struck the deceased with a stone on the forehead before stabbing him several times on the back and chest.





Dube died soon after he was admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.





Sibanda and Hungwe allegedly stabbed Dube at Mathanda Mine in Filabusi in the early hours of July 2 last year. The now deceased was drinking beer with the two lovers.





Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese granted Sibanda bail of $100 and ordered her to report once a week at Esigodini Police Station and to reside at her given address until the matter is finalised as part of the bail conditions.





In her bail statement, Sibanda through her lawyers Legal Aid Directorate said she was not a flight risk despite the seriousness of the offence.





She also told the court that there was no likelihood of interfering with State witnesses.





Hungwe is also on $100 bail granted last year. The State, which was represented by Ms Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, did not oppose bail.





According to court papers, it is alleged that on July 2 last year, Sibanda had misunderstanding with Dube at Mathanda Mine compound in Filabusi over an undisclosed issue.





The dispute degenerated into a fight and Hungwe joined in the fight. He hit the deceased with a stone on the forehead and he fell down. Sibanda then stabbed the helpless man with a knife several times on the back and chest as he lay on the ground. Other members of the community intervened to stop the fight.



