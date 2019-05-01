JUDGE HALTS GUVAMOMBE TRIAL





The trial of suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe has been put to a halt by High Court judge, Justice Edith Mushore, pending determination on his challenge against being tried by his subordinates.





Appearing in court yesterday, Guvamombe’s lawyer, Jonathan Samukange had been arguing that it is not proper that the suspended chief magistrate can be tried by any magistrate as they are his subordinates and interested parties.





Samukange also argued that Guvamombe is the only chief magistrate in Zimbabwe who cannot be tried by his juniors according to the law in the country and internationally.