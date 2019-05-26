JILTED MAN GULPS POISON





A Bindura man consumed cyanide last week after he insulted his mother-in-law following a dispute with his estranged wife.





Tinotenda Jenhu (20) of Makusha Farm allegedly took poison after his mother in-law Chipo Mutasa left for the police station to file an insult report after he had called her a prostitute.





Jenhu had followed his estranged wife Yvonne Mombechena to her mother’s homestead in a bid to reconcile with her and he had a heated argument with his mother-in-law.





His mother-in-law bolted out of the house telling him that she was heading for the police station. Fearing arrest, Jemhu drank cyanide and died shortly afterwards.



