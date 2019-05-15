I'VE NOT HAD SEX IN 17 YEARS : CLIVE MALUNGA

MUSICIAN Clive Malunga has told H-Metro he quit sex for good in 2002 after divorcing his wife.







The 59-year-old says he has been managing without sex for close to 17 years. "I quit sex for life in 2002 when I divorced my wife," he said.





Malunga dared women who claim to have had sex with him after his divorce to come forward.





"If there is anyone who can stand in front of the people now saying Clive Malunga is lying, that person can come here and say so, because I have not had sex with anyone after divorcing my wife in 2002 up to now.





"I will never ever have a sexual relationship with anyone in my life, handina, ndakangozvigarira zvangu inini, I am now just praying," he said.





Malunga, who runs Jenaguru Music, Arts and Culture International Promotion Village in Belvedere, said he was also unlucky in marriage.





"I am not married; ruoko rwangu urwu rwakashata (I have bad luck in marriage).





"I think the bad luck is because some of these ladies we meet them during our show businesses.





"Later I said to myself, I no longer need to have hassles, I decided to enjoy my life, only taking care of my children, my life, my music."





Malunga said he was also committed with studies and he has no time for ladies.





"I am currently doing my Masters in Business Administration (degree) with Great Zimbabwe University.





"It is time for educating our minds than wasting time indulging in sex."





Malunga, however, urged men not to divorce their wives saying it was only him who was unlucky in marriage.





"I think I am unlucky in marriage. To all men, get me correctly here, I am not saying leave your wives, no, but I am just honestly telling you that I have had bad luck in marriage, hence decided to stay single for life with my children.



