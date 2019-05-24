HE BONKED MY WIFE : COP BEATS COP





A POLICE officer from Bulawayo allegedly assaulted another officer believing that he was having an affair with his wife.





Edson Utete pleaded not guilty to an assault charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.





He was remanded out of custody on free bail to June 3. The matter was remanded to a later date because the medical report was outstanding. Utete allegedly assaulted Mr Stephen Chada, a police officer stationed at Magwegwe.





The court heard that the two are neighbours and the reason for the alleged assault was that Utete suspected that Mr Chada was having an extra marital affair with his wife. Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on May 18 this year at around 7.30PM at Ross Camp, Chada and Utete had a misunderstanding.



