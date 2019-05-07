FOUR KILLED AS MINE COLLAPSES





Four gold miners have died, with the death toll expected to rise to six, after Nugget Mine in Matobo, Matabeleland South Province collapsed this Monday morning. Twelve other miners remain trapped underground the mine situated about 30km from Bulawayo.





Civil Protection Department Chairperson, Ms Sithandiwe Ncube confirmed the accident, saying four bodies have been retrieved so far, adding that mining experts are assessing the risks before a rescue team is dispatched underground.





Resources are also being mobilised in order to rescue the trapped miners and retrieve the bodies spotted at the site of the mine accident.zbc



