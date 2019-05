EX MP FIGHTS CONTEMPT OF COURT CHARGE

“Without my consent and unbeknown to me and without having been personally served with court papers … DGL Investments with the consent of my erstwhile legal practitioner Mr Magodora, allegedly acting on my behalf proceeded to get the provisional order of May 4 confirmed. I aver that I was not aware of the proceedings of July 19, 2018 and I aver that Mr Magodora did not have any instructions from me written or otherwise from me to enter a consent order which had the effect of declaring me in contempt of court,” he said.