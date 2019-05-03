CHITUNGWIZA MAYOR SHOWERS PRAISES ON ED





Chitungwiza Mayor Cllr Lovemore Maiko (MDC-Alliance) yesterday showered praises on President Mnangagwa for spearheading the national clean-up compaign and visiting the town where he came face-to-face with challenges affecting the municipality.





The Head of State and Government officiated in Chitungwiza where he toured a waste recycling firm before getting his hands dirty in the business of cleaning in St Mary’s.









President Mnangagwa flanked by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira pick up some garbage into a truck during a national clean up campaign in Chitungwiza yesterday.- (Picture by Justin Mutenda)





Mayor Maiko presented a myriad of challenges facing his council to the President, chief among them a critical shortage of water and refuse collection trucks.





“Your Excellency, allow me to thank you and everybody gathered here for making this clean-up awareness campaign a huge success. While this is a responsibility field day, for all of us, it is a moment we have gathered to create awareness on waste management in our municipality.





“I would like to thank you, Your Excellency, for actually visiting or experiencing first hand or coming to the fore with some of the challenges that we grapple with on a daily basis in Chitungwiza,” he said.





“We are appealing to your esteemed office and I am glad that you have actually invited me and I will make use of that opportunity. I will take the opportunity to say out all the challenges we are facing in Chitungwiza.”





The mayor also complained of water challenges and said the town did not have its own source.



