BOOZE KILLS TEACHER





A 52-YEAR-OLD teacher from Gwanda died allegedly after a beer binge with friends.





Mr Edmond Mchilo Ncube, who had been teaching at Gungwe High School for more than 10 years, allegedly went drinking at Gungwe shops with colleagues on Sunday night.





They are said to have left for their homes while he joined a different drinking group. Mr Ncube allegedly passed out on the shop’s veranda after having had one too many.



