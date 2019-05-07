BITI WILL SPLIT THE MDC AGAIN : MUDZURI





MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri says party structures should reject both Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube as they once left the party to form their own political parties, as the fighting for the three vice presidency posts up for grabs gets dirty.





As the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) elective congress slated for this May heats up some MDC bigwigs have castigated Biti and Professor Ncube alleging the two are threatening to split the party again.





Professor Ncube and Biti rejoined the main MDC in 2017 at the late party founding father Richard Morgan Tsvangirai's blessing whose grand plan for the 2018 general elections was an opposition 'big tent.'





Ncube and Biti, who ditched the main MDC, then under Morgan Tsvangirai's leadership in 2005 and 2014 respectively on the back of misunderstanding with Tsvangirai.





Speaking to the media on recently, Mwonzora bared his soul spelling discipline to Biti and Ncube to safeguard party from disintegration.





"We want everybody back. But coming back has its responsibilities as well. You don't come back to the party in order to split it again. This is where I am a bit unhappy because some of these people are senior people, instead of uniting the MDC, some of them are now saying things which have the effects of splitting the MDC. We remained with Nelson Chamisa here when other people had left. We kept the party together."



