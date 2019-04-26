ZBC TO LAUNCH 24 HOUR NEWS CHANNEL





Preparations for the launch of ZBC’s 24 hour television news channel, the ZBC News 24, is underway with ZBC CEO, Mr Patrick Mavhura highlighting that they are working round the clock to make the project a reality.





Mavhura and the ZBC senior management team toured the country’s national television exhibition stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), where they were taken through the broadcasting production process.





Speaking after the tour, Mr Mavhura said preparations for the launch of a 24 hour news channel were underway and are at an advanced stage.





We are in the process of preparing to launch a 24 hour news channel which is also a big opportunities for business as this channel will not only be about Zimbabwe but also an international channel,” he said.



