ZANU PF MP DIES

LUPANE East MP and Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Women’s League Secretary for Administration Cde Sithembile Gumbo has died.
Cde Gumbo died on Monday evening at United Bulawayo Hospitals.
Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo on Tuesday morning confirmed her death.
He said Cde Gumbo, who had been bedridden for sometime died a week after being involved in a freak accident on her way to Harare leaving her admitted at UBH. Chronicle
