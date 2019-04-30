WOMAN ARRESTED WITH EXPLOSIVES AT BEITBRIDGE





SOUTH African police have arrested a 38-year-old woman at the Beitbridge Border Post who allegedly tried to smuggle an assortments of explosives worth thousands of rands into the neighbouring country.





Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the suspect was arrested at around 8AM on Sunday.





She said the woman was travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa though her nationality was still under investigations.





“The suspect was arrested while police were conducting routine searches at the border post,” said Cst Manamela. “The bus that she was travelling in had just crossed over when it was directed to the searching bay for inspection.





“During the search, two hundred (200) × units of Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges were recovered in her luggage wrapped inside plastic bags.





“The origin and destination of these explosives will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations”.