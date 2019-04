WIFE OF KILLED CIO BOSS DEMANDS $600K

“Further, I am advised that in terms of Section 85(1)(a) of the constitution any person acting in their own interests is entitled to approach the court, alleging that a fundamental right has been, is being or is likely to be infringed. This application is being made to compel the respondents to produce a post-mortem report which provides requisite information as to the cause of death of my husband,” she says. “I am advised that this type of application is also known as mandamus. This remedy can be used to require an administrative authority to perform a mandatory statutory (in the present case constitutional) duty imposed upon it that it is wrongly refusing to perform, or to require the authority to correct the effects of its unlawful administrative action.” Zimbabwe Independent